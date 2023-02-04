Top Recommended Stories
Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong Leaving Man’s Entire Face On Fire: Horrific Video Emerges
Even though fire breathers take a lot of precautions and follow safety measures, accidents do happen.
Viral Video: Many of us have seen the art of fire breathing. Fire breathing is a dramatic effect created when a person blows a spray of fuel over a flame, and it appears that the person performing this is breathing fire like a jet from their mouth. This trick or stunt requires a lot of practice, concentration, and safety measures. Those who execute this stunt fill their mouths with flammable liquids like kerosene and purified unscented lamp oil. Some might opt for naphtha. Even though fire breathers take a lot of precautions and follow safety measures, accidents do happen and, in some cases, can prove to be very dangerous.
Also Read:
An old video of a man breathing fire is going viral on social media. The video shows a man breathing fire by using a torch and as soon as the flame goes up his entire face is on fire. Those around rush to help him and after a few seconds, manage to extinguish the fire.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Damn bro 🔥😵 pic.twitter.com/BWzaflUrNO
— Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) August 8, 2022
This guy was lucky, but it might never be the case next time. Hence, it is always better to desist from performing such acts.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.