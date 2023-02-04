Home

Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong Leaving Man’s Entire Face On Fire: Horrific Video Emerges

Even though fire breathers take a lot of precautions and follow safety measures, accidents do happen.

Viral Video: Many of us have seen the art of fire breathing. Fire breathing is a dramatic effect created when a person blows a spray of fuel over a flame, and it appears that the person performing this is breathing fire like a jet from their mouth. This trick or stunt requires a lot of practice, concentration, and safety measures. Those who execute this stunt fill their mouths with flammable liquids like kerosene and purified unscented lamp oil. Some might opt for naphtha. Even though fire breathers take a lot of precautions and follow safety measures, accidents do happen and, in some cases, can prove to be very dangerous.

An old video of a man breathing fire is going viral on social media. The video shows a man breathing fire by using a torch and as soon as the flame goes up his entire face is on fire. Those around rush to help him and after a few seconds, manage to extinguish the fire.

This guy was lucky, but it might never be the case next time. Hence, it is always better to desist from performing such acts.