Viral stunt video: A video of a man performing jaw-dropping backflip is going viral on social media and we are sure it will amaze you as well once you see it. In the video that is going viral, a man is seen doing some amazing stunt by performing a smooth back flip. He first jumps from the ground and crosses the chair. While crossing the chair, his head touches the pot placed on the table which is filled with water. His hair is wet when he completes the stunt. Also Read - Bike Stunt Video Viral: Man Attempts Dangerous Bike Stunt, But It Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

The video was shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter account on Monday, with a warning that people shouldn’t attempt such stunts on their own. He captioned the videos as, ”Everything seems impossible until it’s done. #MondayMotivation Note – Never try this. (Especially without safety gears).”

Watch the video here:

Everything seems impossible until it’s done.#MondayMotivation Note – Never try this. (Especially without safety gears) pic.twitter.com/gt8080cA4m — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 5, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered 4.6K views and all sorts of comments from people, with many lauding the determination of the young man. Notably, during a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air and it takes a lot of time, practice and effort to master it.

Here are some reactions:

Energy n right thought n time management can possible anything

कोशिश करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती ..

Try try try ….#MondayMotivation — ❤️❤️ANKIT SHUKLA❤️❤️ (@AnkitSh41814909) April 5, 2021

Oooo 😱😱 Wonderful………. 👌👌 — J. K. Chandan (@JKChandan2) April 5, 2021

Coz impossible is d definition of i m possible sir

Goodmorning🙏 — DREAM💞(Love all trust few) (@Sap_chauhan) April 5, 2021

Great experience

Wow

Very nice — Manoj jaat (@ManojKu77775371) April 5, 2021

Sir have you done this ? Ek baar aap bhi kar ke batao naa ! Mazaa aayega @ipsvijrk Sir what's your say 🤑😂😂 — Kasturi (@Kasturi24896383) April 5, 2021

Sir jabardast backlif and body codination 💪💪🙏🙏jai hind — Dayalveersingh (@Dayalveersingh6) April 5, 2021

In a similar incident, a young man was seen attempting a dangerous stunt on a bike to get views on social media but it went horribly wrong. In the viral video, a young man was trying to stand on a motorbike while riding it. When he tries to stand on the seat properly without holding on to the bike, it loses balance and he is tossed in the air. He falls on his back and even his head hits the road but he has a narrow escape from death.

(Disclaimer: We request our readers to not attempt such stunts without proper practice or supervision.)