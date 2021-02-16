Nagpur: If you have ever been to Maharashtra’s Nagpur, you must have surely heard of the famous ‘Dolly ki Tapri’, where you not only get amazing tea but also get welcomed with unbeatable swag. In recent years, Dolly, the owner of the tea stall, has become a popular figure on the internet owing to his unique style of making and serving chai to his customers. He pours the milk into a tea from a height and that too in a good speed without splitting. Extremely popular among the youth, Dolly has been serving tea at this stall for nearly 20 years now and is loved by many for his high spirits! Also Read - Remember Pakistan's Viral Chaiwala? He is Now Running His Own Cafe in Islamabad | Watch

Not just while serving tea, Dolly has also adopted a unique style in lighting up the ciggies of his customers and displays the same swag at the time of taking and giving back money. The stylish tea-owner opens his shop at 6 am in the morning and shuts down the shutters at 9 pm. In just Rs 7, you can relish a cup of piping hot tea. Dolly even gives free elaichi to the first time visitors of his stall.

When asked about his swag and style, he said that he is heavily inspired from South Indian movies and also is a huge fan of superstar Rajinikanth. Due to this long hair and sharp face, and of course his antics, some people also call him ‘Jack Sparrow of India’

A Facebook group called ‘Street Food Recipes’, posted the video on its page, which has gone super viral.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Amazed by his skills and hard work, people praised Dolly. One user wrote, ”I am proud of seeing such good people doing such positive and hardwork . They are content and try to get better at what they do . They don’t steal or kill others to make money or to get rich , strong and powerful”, while another wrote, ”He’s such a fun guy!! He has charisma and great customer service skill. I don’t usually eat street food, but perhaps I would try his.”

A third user wrote, ”It takes billion years of practice everyday(patience,focus,perseverance, humility, discipline) to Master this kind of art. Fantastic.”

So, if you are in Nagpur the next time, you know where to get a cup of tea!