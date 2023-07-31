Home

Viral

Subway Offering Sandwiches ‘Free For Lifetime’, You Just Have To …

Subway Offering Sandwiches ‘Free For Lifetime’, You Just Have To …

The brand, known for its customisable and signature sandwiches and wraps, has introduced a unique promotion: they are giving away free sandwiches to individuals who legally change their first name to 'Subway'. Yes, you heard it right!

As of today, Subway serves made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls across more than 100 countries and territories. (Photo: Twitter)

Subway Challenge: If you love the healthy bites from Subway, then you won’t want to miss out on this exciting offer from the multinational fast-food restaurant chain.

Trending Now

The Subway Challenge

The brand, known for its customisable and signature sandwiches and wraps, has introduced a unique promotion: they are giving away free sandwiches to individuals who legally change their first name to ‘Subway’. Yes, you heard it right!

Wish your name was more unique? Why not make it Subway? Drop what yours would be 👇 — Subway® (@SUBWAY) July 27, 2023

How to Participate?

Those interested in participating in the contest can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and 4 and follow the process outlined there. After completing the procedure, contestants have the chance to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they legally commit to the name change.

Once the name change registration is done, Subway will select one lucky winner with the most interesting name, who will not only receive free sandwiches but also get to assume their new identity. And that’s not all – the food chain will also cover the legal fee for the winner.

“Between August 1 and August 4, Subway superfans and sandwich lovers can visit SubwayNameChange.com, and enter to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally change their name,’ Subway said in a statement.

“Subway will select one lucky winner to earn free sandwiches and assume an iconic new identity. Subway will provide the winner with money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change, making it easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs,” it further said.

Not The Subway Contest

This is not the first time Subway has introduced such a distinctive offer. Back in 2022, the food chain held a contest offering year-long free sandwiches to participants who got themselves inked with a tattoo. The size and dimensions of the tattoo determined the cash prize, and it was awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Currently, Subway serves made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls in over 100 countries and territories, operating nearly 37,000 restaurants worldwide on a daily basis.

Subway

Subway is an American multinational fast food restaurant franchise, is renowned for its delicious submarine sandwiches (subs), wraps, salads, and beverages. The journey of Subway started back in 1965 when it was founded as Pete’s Super Submarines by Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Over the initial years, the restaurant underwent several name changes until it was ultimately rebranded as Subway in 1972. The franchise operation began in 1974 with the opening of a second restaurant in Wallingford, Connecticut. From there, Subway’s popularity grew, and it has since expanded to become a global franchise with a widespread presence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES