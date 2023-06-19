Home

Subway Honours Promise, Sponsors Couple’s Date After Their Post Receives 1,000 Likes

The photo depicted the couple holding hands while enjoying their Subway sandwiches, with the caption, "There you go."

Keeping their promise, Subway India sponsored the couple's date and shared an adorable picture. | Photo: Twitter/ @SubwayIndia

If you’re someone who is frequently active on social media or enjoys ‘binge scrolling,’ chances are you’ve come across a Twitter post where a girl shared her boyfriend’s apology after a fight, accompanied by a surprise Subway sandwich. This viral post caught the attention of Subway India, who announced that they would sponsor the couple’s next date if their post received 1,000 likes. Netizens took this as a challenge, and within three days, the original post received over 6,500 likes. True to their word, the multinational fast-food restaurant franchise sponsored the couple’s date and shared a heartwarming picture on their official Twitter handle.

Check The Post Here

The Story Behind The Viral Post

The story behind the viral post began with a man’s apology to his girlfriend, presenting her with a Subway sandwich along with a clever note that played with words: “A sub for you cause tum hi ho mera SUB kuch.” The woman shared her boyfriend’s unique apology note on Twitter, stating, “My bf and I had a fight, so this is what he did.”

1000 likes and we will sponsor a date for these cuties ❤️ https://t.co/VyYYO0lSQ2 — Subway India (@SubwayIndia) June 15, 2023

Subway promptly responded to the viral tweet and pledged to sponsor a date for the adorable couple if their post received 1,000 likes.

Twitter users appreciated Subway’s gesture and praised the brand for keeping its promise, while others saw it as a clever marketing strategy. Some even jokingly urged Subway to sponsor similar dates for them as well.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

”Now you’ve to sponsor my next date (rare chance). Also, how many likes/RTs for a single like me, for lifetime supplies of Subs?” a Twitter user commented.

”Sponsor for homeless kids like me. Not these rich kids.,” the second user said.

”Best Marketing Strategy Ever.” A fourth added, ”So cute,” the third commented.

”Can a boyfriend be sponsored too?” a Twitter user joked.

