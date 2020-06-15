New Delhi: As Indians struggle to come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, many are also recalling his kind and generous acts, which made a difference in people’s lives. Mourning his loss, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalled how the late actor had generously contributed Rs 1 crore when Kerala was devastated by floods in 2018. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Advises People to Seek Help if They Sense Clear Trouble Signs
In a tweet, he wrote, ”We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods.”
In August 2018, an Instagram user had tagged actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a post and said he wanted to donate to the Kerala floods but did not have the money to do so. Touched by his gesture, he promised to donate a sum of Rs 1 crore on his behalf, towards Kerala flood relief.
The actor posted: “I will donate ₹1 crore in your name, make sure that it reaches directly to our friends out there.”
Calling him a kind soul, law student and activist Arya also wrote how Sushant had come forward to help out during the floods.
Not just Kerala floods, the actor also contributed Rs 1.25 crore to Nagaland while it was facing a similar disaster.
Lauding him, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rao condoled his death and shared how the actor helped the state selflessly when it was ravaged by floods in 2018.
The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the country.