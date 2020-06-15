New Delhi: As Indians struggle to come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, many are also recalling his kind and generous acts, which made a difference in people’s lives. Mourning his loss, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalled how the late actor had generously contributed Rs 1 crore when Kerala was devastated by floods in 2018. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Advises People to Seek Help if They Sense Clear Trouble Signs

In a tweet, he wrote, ”We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

In August 2018, an Instagram user had tagged actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a post and said he wanted to donate to the Kerala floods but did not have the money to do so. Touched by his gesture, he promised to donate a sum of Rs 1 crore on his behalf, towards Kerala flood relief.

The actor posted: “I will donate ₹1 crore in your name, make sure that it reaches directly to our friends out there.”

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋

Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️#MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

Calling him a kind soul, law student and activist Arya also wrote how Sushant had come forward to help out during the floods.

I remember how I contacted #SushantSinghRajput during the Kerala floods 2018 to ask him to send more cleaning supplies. I had just moved from the camp and found out that he was helping us a lot. Such a kind soul he was. 💔#RIP — Arya 🌹 (@RantingDosa) June 14, 2020

Not just Kerala floods, the actor also contributed Rs 1.25 crore to Nagaland while it was facing a similar disaster.

Lauding him, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rao condoled his death and shared how the actor helped the state selflessly when it was ravaged by floods in 2018.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/KQ5EHl5K2K — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 14, 2020

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the country.