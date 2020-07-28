A biker had a miraculous escape after a speeding JCB excavator and Mahindra Bolero rammed into each other just a few inches away from him. The jaw-dropping video of the incident shows the biker at the side of a road when a JCB excavator behind him lost control and headed straight into his direction. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Akhilesh Yadav Claims Google Maps Can 'Track' Accident, Twitter Can't Stop Laughing
However, a speeding Bolero is then seen emerging from the other side of the road and ramming straight into the JCB excavator, thus saving the biker’s life. Fortunately, both the motorcyclist and the driver of Bolero appeared unhurt and escaped with minor injuries.
The incident occurred near Thodukappu on the Kozhikode-Palakkad national highway on Saturday. The clip was shared by a TV journalist on July 26 and since then, has gone massively viral. Watch it here:
Indian businessman Anand Mahindra too shared the hair-raising incident on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, ”It appears as if the Bolero came to life and its only mission was to save the motorcyclist’s life.”
Many users praised the driver for his quick thinking and also hailed the SUV’s role in saving lives: