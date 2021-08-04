Puri: As the nation celebrates PV Sindhu’s victory at the Tokyo Olympics, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri beach of Odisha congratulating the badminton player. And it seems like the shuttler loves it! Sindhu has appreciated the sand art created by Pattnaik after the Hyderabadi clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics to add to her silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.Also Read - PV Sindhu: Achievements and Unknown Facts About India's First Female Double Olympic Medalist

Soon after Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to add a second medal to India’s tally at the Games, Pattnaik posted a picture of his art on social media with the message, “Congratulates @Pvsindhu1 ji for winning the #Bronze Medal in #Tokyo2020 #PrideofIndia #PVSindhu. My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha.”

Sindhu appreciated the piece of art, tweeting, “Wow, love this piece of work! @sudarsansand (folded hands).”

Wow love this piece of work! Thank you so much @sudarsansand 🏝🙏🏽 https://t.co/7uqmHrCZlY — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 2, 2021

Notably, the reigning world champion is only the second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar and India’s first woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sudarsan has also created a sand art to appreciate the Indian women’s hockey team’s entry into the Olympics semifinal for the first time.

Amul, known for their catchy advertisements, too shared an image of Sindhu standing next to India’s most loved ad icons, the Amul girl, and wrote, “PV Windhu, For Brains and Bronze.’

Pattnaik, whose sand art has always fascinated Indians, uses his talent to create awareness about various social issues. He is famous for making beautiful and contemporarily relevant sand art about current issue and events around the world. Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards and accolades for the country.

Last year, in November Pattnaik had been conferred the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. In 2014, Patnaik was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian Government.