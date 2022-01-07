Puri: Amid rising COVID cases and its Omicron variant, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Odisha’s Puri beach on Thursday to emphasize the importance of following proper guidelines and getting vaccinated at this time.Also Read - Allahabad University Students Create Beautiful Sand Art to Bring Awareness About Eco-friendly Diwali | See Pics

“Please follow COVID-19 protocol,” said the text over the sand art. It showed a family wearing masks. Below that was a COVID-19 vaccine and the message “Take your vaccine”. Also Read - Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Using 2035 Seashells to Wish PM Modi on His 71st Birthday | Watch

Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art yesterday at Puri beach to appeal to people to take vaccines and follow #COVID19 protocol pic.twitter.com/LR2CIs37Uf — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll went up to 48,2876. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. The country has so far reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore.

“India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore (1,49,57,01,483) today. More than 85 lakh (85,32,595) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today,” Union Health Minister said in a release.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect various population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years began in the country on January 3.