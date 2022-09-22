Trending News: Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to renowned comedian and actor Raju Srivastava who passed away yesterday. The sand sculpture was created at the Puri beach in Odisha, in honour of the late comedy king.Also Read - PM Modi Birthday: Sudarshan Pattnaik Uses 1,213 Mud Tea Cups To Make Stunning Sand Art. See Pic Here

The two-time world champion and Padma awardee artist shared a picture of his beautiful sand art tribute which had the following words on it: "Hasate Hasate Rula Diya. RIP Raju Srivastava."

“Hasate Hasate Rula Diya. You will live in the hearts of millions. Tribute to comedy king #rajusrivastava #OmShanti. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha,” the sand artist said in his tweet.

SEE VIRAL PICTURE OF SAND ART TRIBUTE FOR RAJU SRIVASTAVA BELOW:

Hasate Hasate Rula Diya…. You will live in the hearts of Millions. Tribute to comedy king #rajusrivastava #OmShanti.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/ZTWI77jOIu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava was cremated on Thursday in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian, one of the most well-known names in the comedy and film circles, died on Wednesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in hospital. He was admitted to AIIMS following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym on August 10.

Srivastava’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in the South West Delhi locality Dwarka, after they were handed over to the family yesterday.