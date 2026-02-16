Home

Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Karachi houses family of 200 crocodiles who are hand-fed sweets by devotees; Watch Viral Video

This shrine is believed to be the shrine of the 13th-century Sufi saint Pir Mangho, located in Gadap Town, Karachi.

The Manghopir Shrine is home to about 200 crocodiles.

New Delhi: The mere mention of Karachi, Pakistan, brings to mind a big, metropolitan, urbane city that is often referred to as Pakistan’s Mumbai, courtesy of its location and modern lifestyle. The city is also in the news of the superhit Bollywood film, Dhurandhar, which is centered around Karachi-based characters. Apart from that, there is another reason that the port city is going viral on social media, and that is the Manghopir Shrine located in Karachi. The Manghopir Shrine is home to about 200 crocodiles. It is said that all these big reptiles are part of one family. The most interesting part is that the devotees hand-feed these crocodiles. They feed them meat, eggs, and even sweets. A video of the shrine is going viral.

Shrine of Sufi saint Pir Mangho

This shrine is believed to be the shrine of the 13th-century Sufi saint Pir Mangho, located in Gadap Town, Karachi. He is said to have been a disciple of the great saint Baba Farid. According to folklore, Baba Farid blessed the lake, and crocodiles were born from his lice. Since then, people consider it sacred. Every year, a Sheedi Mela is held here, where Dhammal and Sufi rituals are performed. People recite Fateha and offer offerings to the crocodiles. It is believed that if the crocodiles accept the food, wishes are fulfilled.

Where did the crocodiles come from?

Some historians believe that these are marsh crocodiles, Crocodylus palustris, which arrived here centuries ago during a flood. The lake’s warm water and sulfur springs create a favorable environment for them. Scientifically, this is a natural habitat, but devotees consider it a miracle. Caretakers say that these crocodiles never attack because they protect the shrine.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

muh.abdull54: Yeh baba Fareed ko khud pata h???

_mayhem_here_: Joein b bari hokr Kuch ban gaein bas mein hi Kuch na bani

syeeda_youmnaawwhh: ASTAGFIRULLAH

_ayan_fahmid_: Baba Fareed be like ️: aby bas kar ma insan hu dinasour nahi Jo ya Meri jaoi hay

https.lizayy: Q paida hua hu ma is mulk ma

ansari_sumayya1730: Joon thi

thehulk_1711: Jahalat astaghfirullah

imsaalirfan: Baba jee ki WHATTT?

Arslanmurad: Baba ki gand ka keera to phr dinosaur Hoga.

shanali1203: Ye Rong number hai

sahar_khan0707: Hahah joyen ye line achi thi

