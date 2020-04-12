With five more deaths taking the death toll in Delhi to 19, courtesy COVID-19 pandemic and the number of the affected cases in the capital crossing the 1000-mark on Saturday, the last thing that the citizens expected after riots, corona and asteroid rumour was a natural calamity in the form of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. Shaking up Delhi-NCR, while the lockdown forced the citizens to stay put inside their houses, the recent earthquake had them scurrying out for safety. Also Read - Center Writes to States/UTs to Ensure Compliance of Supreme Court Directions on Welfare of Migrant Labourers

Confused, the netizens took to Twitter to find solace in hilarious memes. While one wrote, “Tremors of #Earthquake shook everything in Delhi Except the conscience of Arnab Goswami (sic)” another shared a picture of of a statue suspended from the roof of a house to portray how the citizens were dealing with all the calamities at once. Also Read - Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish Discharged From Hospital After Positive Coronavirus Test

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Delhi-NCR region on Sunday, but initial reports suggested that there was no loss of life or property. While the epicentre of the earthquake said to be East Delhi, the capital might extend the lockdown to another two weeks. The government plans to set up a chain of 20 lakh retail shops called ‘Suraksha Stores’ across the country to supply daily essentials to citizens during the nationwide lockdown.