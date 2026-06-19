Sunil Grover spends night at Ganga Ghat with devotees, video goes viral

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has once again caught the internet’s attention, this time with a simple yet touching video from a Ganga ghat. The viral clip shows him spending the night alongside devotees, earning praise from fans for his grounded nature and simplicity.

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Sunil Grover (PC: Instagram)

Sunil Grover is known for making people laugh with his unforgettable comic characters, but this time he has touched hearts for a completely different reason. The popular comedian recently shared a video that has quickly gone viral on social media. In the clip, Sunil is seen spending the night at a Ganga ghat among devotees, away from the glamour of the entertainment world. The peaceful moment has sparked heartwarming reactions online, with many fans praising his simplicity and down-to-earth personality.

Sunil Grover’s video of sleeping on Ganga ghat goes viral

The viral video shared by Sunil Grover offers a glimpse into a quiet and spiritual moment. Sunil Grover shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Taare Zameen Par.” The actor can be seen resting on the pavement near the riverbank, surrounded by devotees who were also spending the night there. Instead of luxury and comfort, Sunil chose to be part of the simple surroundings, embracing the calm atmosphere under the open sky.

Fans reactions to Sunil Grover’s viral video at Ganga ghat

Soon after the video was posted by Sunil Grover on his Instagram, social media users flooded the comments section with positive reactions. Many admired Sunil for staying connected to simple experiences despite being one of the most recognised faces in Indian entertainment. Fans described the video as heartwarming and appreciated the actor for showing that happiness can often be found in the simplest moments. One of the fans on Instagram commented, “Taree zameen par Sitare zameen pr, Huge respect sir”, another said, “Down to earth Mr gulhati sir”, another fan wrote, “Down to earth person respect ”, another fan commented, “koi itna simple v hota hai.”, another user wrote, “That’s why we love you so much down to earth Man ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Who is Sunil Grover?

Sunil Grover is an Indian comedian, actor, and mimicry artist known for his iconic TV characters. He rose to fame with roles like Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. His timing, expressions, and ability to switch between multiple characters made him a household name. Beyond comedy, he’s acted in films and web series like The Great Indian Family, Jawan, and Sunflower. Sunil Grover is also a trained theatre artist from Punjab, and his stand-up shows and live performances are hugely popular.