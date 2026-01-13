Home

Viral

Sunil Grovers hilarious impression leaves Aamir Khan laughing out loud, video goes viral

Sunil Grover’s hilarious impression leaves Aamir Khan laughing out loud, video goes viral

Sunil Grover’s spot-on mimicry of Aamir Khan during a shoot has gone viral, leaving the actor in splits and delighting fans across social media.

Even the most composed stars have their moments of pure joy. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently shared a lighthearted moment on the set of his upcoming production Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, as comedian Sunil Grover delivered a spot-on mimicry of him. A behind-the-scenes video from the shoot shows Aamir laughing uncontrollably while watching Grover bring his mannerisms and expressions to life, leaving the crew equally amused.

Sunil Grover’s spot-on mimicry

The video captures a hilarious interaction between Grover and Aamir. Grover was seen impersonating Aamir during a scene with actor Vir Das, with Aamir observing from behind the camera. At one point, Aamir even gave Grover pointers to enhance the performance. When Grover exaggerated a mock-crying moment, Aamir was unable to hold back, bursting into laughter and clapping along with the team. The on-screen text in the video highlighted the crew’s admiration: “We were all in awe of the genius of Sunil Grover.”

Aamir Khan’s genuine reaction

What makes the clip so entertaining is Aamir’s genuine reaction. He doubled over in laughter, clearly impressed by the accuracy of Grover’s imitation. Every gesture, facial expression, and nuance was perfectly mirrored, making it feel like Aamir was watching himself on screen. Fans quickly noticed the clip online, and it went viral almost instantly, offering a rare glimpse of the actor’s lighter side.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Previous performances and audience reception

Sunil Grover had earlier showcased his mimicry skills on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he also poked fun at public figures and included humorous references to marriage. Audiences praised the performance, calling it “pitch-perfect” and celebrating Grover’s ability to capture Aamir’s unique style. The latest BTS video reinforced Grover’s talent and highlighted the camaraderie between the comedian and the Bollywood superstar.

About their epic collaboration

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and comedian Sunil Grover share a cinematic history that dates back to the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini, helmed by AR Murugadoss. While Grover played a supporting role, his comic timing and unique presence added a lighter touch to the intense thriller. Their reunion for the upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has fans excited, blending Aamir’s intense acting with Grover’s signature humor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.