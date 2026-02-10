Sunil Grover’s ‘Meriyaan Zulfaan’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show leaves everyone in splits, internet calls him ‘GOAT for a reason’

Sunil Grover knows exactly how to steal the spotlight, and he did it again. In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 on Netflix, Grover introduced a hilarious parody song called Meriyaan Zulfaan, and within minutes, the entire set was laughing uncontrollably.

What made it even better? The song was all about hair loss.

Yes, receding hairlines, vanishing curls, and the silent struggle of ageing became the centre of Grover’s comedy act, and viewers simply couldn’t get enough.

AP Dhillon and Anubhav Singh Bassi’s episode

The episode featured singer AP Dhillon and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi as special guests. But for a large part of the show, all eyes were on Sunil Grover.

As soon as he broke into Meriyaan Zulfaan, Kapil Sharma burst into laughter. The live audience followed. Even AP Dhillon couldn’t hold back his chuckles as Grover, with dramatic expressions and perfect comic timing, delivered the performance like a tragic romantic ballad dedicated to lost hair.

It wasn’t just funny. It was unforgettable.

Watch the video and see why it feels so relatable

Internet says: ‘Another banger from Grover’

As soon as the episode aired, clips from the episode quickly started doing the rounds on social media. Within hours, fans were sharing the video and calling it “another banger” from the comedian. One of the users commented, “GOAT, for a reason!” One more wrote, “Gen Z generation❎ Ganzi generation ✅.” Another commented, “Relatable!” “We never knew we needed this version with you,” another commented.

Many even compared it to Grover’s earlier viral spoof, Baby, Slowly Slowly, featuring Priyanka Chopra. Some viewers went a step ahead and said Meriyaan Zulfaan might become even more popular.

Comments poured in praising his creativity, expressions, and the way he turned such a relatable topic into comedy that works for every age group.

Why Grover continues to be the highlight of the show

Over the seasons, Sunil Grover has proved that he doesn’t rely on one type of comedy. Sometimes it’s character humour, sometimes musical parody, and sometimes subtle satire that hits home.

With Meriyaan Zulfaan, he once again showed why he remains one of the strongest pillars of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

A simple topic. A funny song. And Grover’s magic touch. That’s all it took to create the most talked-about moment of the episode.