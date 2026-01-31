Home

Sunny Deol dances, sings and cuts cake with the team to celebrate Border 2s success, video goes viral

Sunny Deol dances, sings and cuts cake with the team to celebrate Border 2’s success, video goes viral

Sunny Deol enjoys a lively celebration with his team after Border 2’s box office success, sharing fun moments that are winning hearts online.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol is clearly in a celebratory mood following the blockbuster success of Border 2. Sharing his excitement with fans, he posted a fun-filled video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of a lively cake-cutting celebration with his team. The video instantly went viral as audiences got to see the actor in a lighter and playful avatar.

Sunny Deol celebrates Border 2 success

In the video, Sunny can be seen singing and dancing while cutting the cake as his team chanted a playful version of “Happy Border to you…Happy Border to Sunny Ji.” At one point, he jokingly asked someone, “Mereko koi khila dega kya? (Can someone feed me the cake),” adding humor and warmth to the celebration. Towards the end, he introduced his team and said, “Ye hamari team hai and we are having a good time because aap sabko hamari ye film pasand aayi (This is our team and we are having a great time because you all liked our film).”

Watch the viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolo Bollywood (@bolobollywood)

Heartfelt gratitude to fans

Sunny also expressed his gratitude directly to audiences on social media. In a heartfelt video message, he said, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. I am so grateful for the love and warmth you showered on my movie Border 2. Thank you so much for it all. (How far did my voice reach? Right into your hearts).” Fans were quick to respond with love and admiration, celebrating not just the film’s success but also Sunny’s infectious energy.

The box office milestone of Border 2

Border 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. As per the latest reports on Saturday, the war drama has grossed over Rs 323 crore worldwide within its first week, crossing the Rs 300 crore milestone. The film continues to maintain strong momentum with earnings steadily moving toward Rs 350 crore.

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Neeta Mohindra and Ishika Gagneja in supporting roles. The film is a standalone sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic Border and expands the story to depict joint operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

