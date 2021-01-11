New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone who is known for her stylish avatars also seems to be quite the trendsetter when it comes to social media. Recently, Leone shared a funny image of her posing on a JCB machine with the caption, “#JCBkiKhudai is back again?!!” Within moments, her post went viral and gave netizens a major 2019 vibe when the #JCBkiKhudai trended for the first time. Also Read - Air India's All-women Pilots Team Creates History by Flying Over World's Longest Route

In 2019, the internet was literally on fire with #JCBKiKhudai memes, posts and videos as it became a social media sensation overnight. And, if you have been active on social media in 2019, you would know that the topic started trending after a video of a groom arriving at his own wedding on a JCB excavator with his swag intact went viral.

At that time, the JCB memes that made rounds all over the internet were so hilarious that even Leone posted a picture of hers standing on a JCB with the caption 'Career Change?'.

The #JCBkikhudai trend became way too popular, as, in India it is quite a common sight to notice a JCB doing digging work on roadside and many of us as a child have surely spent hours watching the machine digging the roads. The trend became viral as it was very much relatable to people’s day to day lives.

And, this time, Leone’s post has refreshed our memories of #JCBkiKhudai once again. Her post garnered hundreds of comments and over 7 lakh likes. Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)