Patna: Moved by 'bicycle girl' Jyoti Kumari's story, well-known mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has offered her free coaching classes for the IIT-JEE entrance exam.

Notably, Jyoti caught the world’s attention and went viral on social media after she bicycled her injured father 1,200 km to reach her native village from Gurugram more than a week ago.

On Sunday, Anand Kumar’s younger brother met Jyoti and her family to offer help with her education.

In a Twitter post, Anand Kumar shared the news and wrote, ”#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30.”

Earlier, the Cycling Federation of India had offered help to Jyoti for her education. In addition, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar’s former chief minister Rabri Devi have also offered to sponsor Jyoti’s education and her wedding.

Rendered jobless and penniless because of the extended COVID-19 lockdown, the 15-year-old was forced to ferry her father who was unable to walk properly after surgery to his left knee following an accident.