With the farmers’ protest making international headlines after a slew of celebrity tweets, the issue was highlighted once again with an ad during Super Bowl. Notably, Super Bowl, the American National Football League, is a platform where some of the world’s most famous ads are launched every year. On Sunday, a 40-second commercial on the farmers’ protest in India was played in California during this year’s Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America. Also Read - Lionel Messi Named Football's GOAT During NFL Super Bowl; Cristiano Ronaldo Missing Out Sparks Controversy
The video opens with a quote by Martin Luther King Jr: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Many news clips with visuals from the protests which have been going on since November last year, were also displayed in the video. It ends with a message from the City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer who says in the commercial that “we want you to know – our brothers and sisters in India – that we stand with you.”
The 30-second video was played during the Super Bowl LV match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Watch the video here:
The video is going viral, and many people have expressed their support to the ongoing protests:
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and is watched by millions across the nation. The 2020 championship was watched by 102.1 million people. A highlight of the Super Bowl are the commercials, which companies air specially for the championship wanting their products and services to be watched by millions.
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Many international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg have come out in favour of the farmers, leading to a huge uproar in India.
After this, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had urged foreign individuals and celebrities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the matter before rushing to comment on it.