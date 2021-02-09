With the farmers’ protest making international headlines after a slew of celebrity tweets, the issue was highlighted once again with an ad during Super Bowl. Notably, Super Bowl, the American National Football League, is a platform where some of the world’s most famous ads are launched every year. On Sunday, a 40-second commercial on the farmers’ protest in India was played in California during this year’s Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America. Also Read - Lionel Messi Named Football's GOAT During NFL Super Bowl; Cristiano Ronaldo Missing Out Sparks Controversy

The video opens with a quote by Martin Luther King Jr: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Many news clips with visuals from the protests which have been going on since November last year, were also displayed in the video. It ends with a message from the City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer who says in the commercial that “we want you to know – our brothers and sisters in India – that we stand with you.”

The 30-second video was played during the Super Bowl LV match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch the video here:

Here’s the Super Bowl ad featuring the Farmers Protest If you haven’t heard about it yet, now is the time to learn. It’s an issue of injustice that affects all of us. pic.twitter.com/a0WRjIAzqF — Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) February 7, 2021

The video is going viral, and many people have expressed their support to the ongoing protests:

Waiting for India to fully wake up and hear about the #FarmersProtest ad aired during the #SuperBowl broadcast. Bhakt first instinct is to claim paid paid paid. Yeah, you have to pay almost 6 million dollars for 30 seconds. https://t.co/lQeZQYHHy7 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) February 8, 2021

Wow! I wish this ad was being aired nationally. Let's share it widely to support our farmers.#FarmersProtest #SuperBowl https://t.co/rLSChLwNPC — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) February 7, 2021

Farmers are the backbone, especially in India. For those who don’t know, the farm bills were passed to help them. Be informed and read the bills first. If you really support farmers then, you would not oppose the bills. Stand with farmers, stand with India. https://t.co/zLdvrpWS83 — anaghasanne9 (@sanana98) February 8, 2021

#FarmersProtest made its way to one of the most talked about sporting event on the planet, #SuperBowl. https://t.co/mQx2SCrfuh — PWN STAR 🖖🏻 (@PwnStar629) February 8, 2021

Farmers revolution ad in USA Superbowl match. Our revolution is everyday achieving new heights and reaching to more and more people globally. #FarmersProtest https://t.co/G0hPzlVRwz — Jassi (@JassiJimidar) February 7, 2021

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League and is watched by millions across the nation. The 2020 championship was watched by 102.1 million people. A highlight of the Super Bowl are the commercials, which companies air specially for the championship wanting their products and services to be watched by millions.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Many international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg have come out in favour of the farmers, leading to a huge uproar in India.

After this, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had urged foreign individuals and celebrities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the matter before rushing to comment on it.