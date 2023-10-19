‘Super’ Dog Jumps From 5th Floor Of Under-Construction Building, What Happened Next Will Shock You; WATCH

Home

The short clip shared on X, starts with the dog seeming to scale the height, from an under-construction building’s 5th floor and then taking the dangerous leap downwards.

Viral Video: We have seen humans doing various stunts from high rise building but have you seen an animal doing the same? This time, one such video of a dog is doing the rounds where a black street dog can be seen jumping from a high-rise under-construction building. The short clip shared on X, starts with the dog seeming to scale the height, from an under-construction building’s 5th floor and then taking the dangerous leap downwards. What is shocking that the dog survived the stunt without any safety gear and walked away casually as if nothing happened after the deadly jump.

It however appeared that the dog also hit a fence during the fall but managed to walk away unhurt. The viral video has been viewed more than 11.6 million times. “Dog continues walking normally after jumping from 5th floor,” the video posted by @crazyclipsonly on X (formerly Twitter) is captioned.

Dog continues walking normally after jumping from 5th floor pic.twitter.com/flPLZxDiVi — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 18, 2023

One user said, “Super dog Why did he jump though?” Another wrote, “This is one rare dog. Alone, brave and doing just fine. He’s gonna get far in life.” A third user quipped, “It was dogs the whole time with 9 lives ??” Yet another noted, “That was a well calculated & executed jump by that dog. He bounced off the fence helping slow his momentum before hitting the ground, & rolled like a champ. I don’t think he would have done it if he didn’t think he could.”

One user wrote, “The truth is he controlled his pain & mind.” A third user wrote, “Paused Newton’s 3rd law for a few seconds.”

