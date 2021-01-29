What would you do if you were a millionaire? You would probably be living your dream life, going to exotic places and eating world’s best foods! However, unlike rest of the millionaires, a woman named Aimee Elizabeth isn’t up for a lavish lifestyle and is tight on spending her cash. Elizabeth, who is a self-confessed “world’s cheapest multi-millionaire” says that she never buys anything new and even eats cat food to keep her expenses low. Also Read - Best New Year's Gift Ever! Indian Expat Becomes Millionaire Overnight As He Wins Whopping Rs 39 Crore in Abu Dhabi Raffle

50-year-old Aimee from Las Vegas has a net worth of $5.3 million (Rs 38.71 crore), but refuses to go a penny over her $1000 monthly budget. The penny-pinching millionaire claims that she never buys anything new and even eats cat food to keep her grocery bills down, Sun reported.

“I keep my water heater turned off, I need 22 minutes to heat it up enough to get a shower so I turn it on every morning when I get up. I set it for 22 minutes so I know exactly when my shower’s ready because God forbid I waste another minute on that water heater,” Aimee told TLC.

She claims it saves her £58 ($80) a month in doing so. In fact, she saves a total of $ 200,000 a year by refusing to buy anything new. According to a Mirror report, she uses the same manky sponge until it falls to bits and only uses one knife which she refuses to wash up using water.

However, one might get confused by the swanky apartment that she currently resides in. But turns out that the plush house was left to her by ex-husband Michael Murrey in the divorce, who has offered to clean the property for free so she can save a few hundred dollars on cleaning bills each month.

She also admitted that she has fed cat food to her human guests. “When I go to these extremes I think people see it and it annoys a lot of them but I don’t care. It saves money,” she added.