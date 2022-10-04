CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.Also Read - Viral Video: Robot Runs 100 Meters in 24.73 Seconds, Breaks Guinness World Record | Watch

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported. Also Read - Viral Video: Greek Hairdresser Sets Guinness World Record, Cuts Hair In Just 47 Seconds | Watch

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said. Also Read - Indian Diaspora Sets Two Guinness World Records At Madison Square, As Part of Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.