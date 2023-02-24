Home

Sharing a fabulous quote about dads: To a girl, a father is her first love; to a boy, a father is his first hero.

Superdad Supports His Little Princess As She Freaks Out During Stage Performance | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: I got to start this with an incident that occurred during the Barcelona Olympics that took place in 1992. It was the semi-final of 400 metres sprint and Derek Anthony Redmond, the British sprinter was the favourite to make it to the finals. The race started and in just a small distance in the race to the final, Redmond tore his hamstring and could no longer run. A visibly broken and dejected Redmond was left limping all alone on the tracks. But then, out of the crowd appeared a man who went past the security and officials to reach out to Derek Anthony Redmond, his son. That man was Jim Redmond, the super dad who held on to his son, and both continued the race with Derek limping. The father and son managed to complete the full lap of the track as the crowd gave them a standing ovation and loud cheers.

Although Derek Redmond was disqualified according to the rules, the entire incident was being beamed across the continents, and Derek Anthony Redmond and Jim Redmond showed the indomitable bond between them.

Jim emerged as the super dad.

Now coming to the viral video, it shows kindergarten kids, girls to be precise, about to start a dance performance on the stage. But as luck would have it, the leader of the group develops stage fright and starts crying, falling on the stage floor. Their instructor tries to help her up, but she is not ready. Then emerges a man on the stage, with an infant in one of his arms. The girl looks at the man and stops crying. The man, with the infant firmly and safely held in one arm, holds the tiny hand of the little girl and starts dancing with her, the very same steps that she had been rehearsing. The man twists and twirls and the girl follows his moves, now brimming with confidence. He stays and dances with her for the entire performance while the audience gives them a huge round of applause.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “dad saves the day!”

No, I’m not giving any prizes for guessing that the man is the little girl’s dad who made sure that his little princess is not alone during the time she needed him the most and he did an extraordinary job that words are not capable to express but many daughters out there can feel, connect, and identify with it.

