Supermoon Would Be Visible In India Tonight; Will Appear Bigger And Brighter

A supermoon occurs when the distance between the Earth and the Moon is the minimum.

The moon will appear the biggest in India at 12:02 am on the night of August 1. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Supermoon In India: The Supermoon will be visible worldwide today, on August 1. During this, the size of the moon will appear 14% larger than normal while it will appear 30% brighter. The moon will appear the biggest in India at 12:02 am on the night of August 1.

A supermoon occurs when the distance between the Earth and the Moon is the minimum. Because of this, the moon appears bigger and brighter. On seeing this supermoon, it will appear as if it is coming closer to the Earth.

On August 1, the moon will be 3,57,264 km away from the Earth otherwise the standard distance between the moon and the Earth at the farthest is 4,05,000 km and the nearest is 3,63,104 km.

Blue Moon On August 30

In the same month, there will be a supermoon on the night of 30 August which will be called Blue Moon. The moon is called Blue Moon when 2 supermoons are seen in the same month. The last time 2 supermoons were seen together in the month of August was in the year 2018 and the next time it will happen in the year 2027.

Supermoon

A supermoon is an astronomical phenomenon in which the moon appears larger than its normal size. Supermoons are observed three to four times every year.

The supermoon occurs when the moon gets very close to its orbit while revolving around the Earth. This position is called perigee. On the other hand, when the moon moves away from the Earth, it is called apogee. The term supermoon was first used by astrologer Richard Knoll in 1979.

