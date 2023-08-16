Surat Shocker: Women Beaten With Sticks In Broad Daylight On Independence Day, Assault Caught On Camera | Watch

Home

The older woman is seen pleading with one of the attackers who shoves her down to the ground. The woman's daughter tries to intervene, however, she is also assaulted with sticks by the men.

Screengrab of video shared on X, formerly Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two women were viciously beaten with sticks in broad daylight by a mob of men on the streets of Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday. A video of the vile incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing the two women being assaulted by the men with sticks and pipes.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Pandesara area of Surat on August 15, the nation’s Independence Day against against the backdrop of a public uproar over an old murder case that had gripped the neighborhood, IANS reported.

Shocking video of women being beaten in broad daylight on Independence Day, goes viral on social media. The video belongs to Surat, Gujarat where these women are being beaten by unknown assailants. Area is the constituency of MoS Home @sanghaviharsh . @CP_SuratCity pic.twitter.com/iSS6RMuj4J — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) August 16, 2023

As per the report, the victims, a mother-daughter duo, were members of a family that had actively sought to mediate and defuse tensions in the area arising from the murder case. However, this resulted in the women as well as the men of the bearing the brunt of the assailants’ brutal attack.

In the viral video, the older woman is seen pleading with one of the attackers who shoves the elderly woman down to the ground. The woman’s daughter, seen in a white salwar kameez tries to intervene, however, she is also assaulted with sticks by the men.

The assault continued relentlessly until the victims managed to escape from their attackers, as depicted in the video.

Surat Police is investigating the matter.

Ghaziabad cops thrashes man in viral video

Meanwhile, another shocking video is doing the rounds on social media platforms showing a police constable brutally assaulting a man on a busy road in broad daylight in Karpuri Puram area of Govindpuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

The viral clip, which has sparked outrage among users, shows a constable of the Ghaziabad Police brutally thrashing the man in the middle of the road as onlookers witness the assault and capture it on their mobile phones.

Kalesh b/w a Police officer and A Guy on Road in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/ueXIclIAk4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 16, 2023

In the video, the policeman can be seen smashing the man’s head with his elbows as the victim falls to the ground. The cop continues the brutal assault as he repeatedly kicks and slaps the man while he is seen begging for mercy with his handed folded on the ground.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday (August 14) in Karpuri Puram locality of Ghaziabad when the cop, identified as Rinku Rajora, had gone to attend a function. Rajora reportedly witnessed the victim, purportedly drunk at the time, allegedly misbehaving with a woman and decided to intervene.

The policeman then subjected the victim to a brutal beating in the middle of the road as onlookers watched in horror.

A senior police official said that action has been initiated against Constable Rajora and he has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry. According to the officer, Rajora was not in his designated police station area at the time of the incident and yet he was in uniform.

(With inputs from agencies)

