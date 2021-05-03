Viral News: In a shocking incident, a woman who was completely unaware she was even pregnant, gave birth on a plane mid-way through a six-hour flight. Notably, the woman identified as Lavinia Mounga, had been allowed to travel in the third trimester of her pregnancy because she ‘didn’t know’ she was expecting. She was flying to Hawaii with her family last week when she suddenly began having contractions. Thankfully, there were three neonatal intensive care unit nurses on the flight, as well as a physician’s assistant and a family medicine doctor, all who helped deliver the baby in the plane bathroom. Also Read - Identical Twin Sisters Separated At Birth Meet Each For The First Time On Their 36th Birthday | See Photos

The video of the incident went viral on social media after a fellow passenger Julia Hansen posted a clip of the mother (without showing her face), as cries of a newborn can be heard. The TikTok clip begins with Hansen whispering: “A baby was just born on this plane.” Soon after, fellow passengers can be heard applauding and congratulating the woman for her incredible mid-air feat.

The cabin crew manager can be heard saying: “As most of you have probably heard, we just had a child birth on the aircraft, let’s have a nice round of applause for the mother. Congratulations.”

“Overwhelmed in the best ways,” Lavinia tweeted on Saturday after the video went viral. She named her baby Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga after he was delivered safely aboard the aircraft.

Overwhelmed in the best ways. — Lavinia T Mounga (@luvinya) May 1, 2021

Upon landing, the woman was wheeled off the plane by paramedics, while holding the newborn baby in her arms. Meanwhile, father of the baby, Ethan Magalei, wrote on Facebook he was stunned by little Raymond’s arrival, which he described as ‘a miracle’ and thanked the people who had helped during the birth.

“The birth came as a shock to us both as we had NO idea that she was pregnant,” his post read.