We wish there was a spell to cast away the COVID-19 virus as well but making the pandemic lockdown less gloomy is Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe who made fans hearts skip a beat with his narration of The Boy Who Lived, the first chapter of JK Rowling's Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. Casting an 'expelliarmus' over fans' quarantine boredom, Dan read the chapter as a part of #HarryPotterAtHome campaign.

Dropping the news on their social media handle, Wizarding World, the official "home of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts" shared a teaser featuring different celebrities spilling the beans on the upcoming narration. The video ends with a glimpse of the Harry Potter star introducing himself before beginning with the narration of the first chapter. The video was captioned, "Surprise! We've got a treat for you… From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter One: 'The Boy Who Lived' we think you'll agree we have the perfect narrator… That's not all! Over the coming weeks, we're going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters of Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone. To watch all of 'The Boy Who Lived' head to the link in our bio (sic)."

The other seventeen chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone will be read over the coming weeks by other celebrity contributors including David Beckham and Dakota Fanning. The hub, Harry Potter at Home, was launched recently by the star writer, Rowling, herself. During the read-through, there is another surprise in the form of some wonderful drawings representing the first chapter which are artwork contributed by young HP fans from across the world.

If there is one thing that the 80s and 90s kids have not grown out of, it is the bewitching craze of Harry Potter and the frenzy which every news on the topic still grips fans is proof enough. It’s been almost 23 years since the first book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came out and JK Rowling became a published author. The first hardback that was published on June 26, 1997 was just 500 copies. Today the franchise is the highest selling franchise of all times. Even though it released 23 years ago, fans are still crazy about the series – whether books or movies.

There are umpteen numbers of fandoms and fan fictions written about the boy-who-lived. The Harry Potter movie franchise made huge stars out of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy respectively.