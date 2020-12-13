Surya Grahan, Dec 14, 2020: The last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of this year will happen on Monday. This celestial event occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun and casts a shadow over Earth. This time, the total solar eclipse will be visible mostly in South America, apart from a partial eclipse in parts of Africa and Antarctica. In 2021, there will be two total solar eclipses – the first one will be mid-year, on June 10, and the second on December 4. Also Read - Surya Grahan, December 14, 2020: People With Sagittarius, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Virgo - Zodiac Signs to be Careful During This Solar Eclipse

Here are 10 facts to know about Solar Eclipse December 2020:

1. This time, the Surya Grahan will not be visible in India as it will begin and end on December 14 when the Sun has already set here, that is, between 7:30 PM and 12:23 AM (December 15).

2. The eclipse will be visible for five hours.

3. It will be completely visible at 8.02 PM and will be at its peak at 9.43 PM.

4. The solar eclipse will be best visible from Chile and Argentina in South America.

5. In Chile and Argentina, the eclipse will last for two minutes and ten seconds with complete darkness as the moon blocks the sun.

6. US space agency NASA will be providing a LIVE link for people to watch the last solar eclipse from any part of the world.

7. A maximum of five solar eclipses can occur in a single year but we usually witness only two solar eclipses.

8. This year, there were four lunar eclipses, apart from the Surya Grahans.

9. Since the solar eclipse will not occur in India during the daytime, the Hindu rituals of Surya Grahan will not be applicable to us this time, as per drikpanchang.com.

10. The last total solar eclipse that India witnessed in 2020 occurred on June 21 while there have been four penumbral lunar eclipses this year.