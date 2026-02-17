  • Home
Surya Grahan 2026: Is it harmful for pregnant women? Here's what expert say

Surya Grahan 2026: The Solar Eclipse 2026 will not be visible in India. It will occur between 3:26 pm and 7:57 pm IST in parts of southern Africa, Antarctica, and South America. Is the solar eclipse harmful to pregnant women? Check dos and don'ts for pregnant women during a Surya Grahan.

Surya Grahan 2026: Is it harmful for pregnant women? Here’s what expert say

Surya Grahan 2026: The world has witnessed the first solar eclipse of 2026 on Tuesday. This kind of solar eclipse falls under an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as the ‘Ring of Fire.’ This type of solar eclipse is considered as one of the most breathtaking solar eclipses because of its striking visual appearance. Eclipses or grahans are also among the most talked-about celestial events as it is said that they have bad effects on health. Do these eclipses affect pregnant women’s health?

Is Solar Eclipse Harmful for Pregnant Women?

  • While several health questions can arise related to a solar eclipse,
  • One of the biggest health questions linked to Surya Grahan is its negative effects on pregnant women.
  • Medical science says that the celestial activity has no direct impact on the fetus
  • No evidence that eclipses cause miscarriage or delivery complications
  • There is no medical concerns related to solar eclipse

