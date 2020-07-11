Proud of putting their village’s name on the forefront with his incredible achievements, actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death shook Purnea residents more than anyone. Originally from Maldiha village in Purnea, Sushant had time and again lent relief help to the people there and in their bid to pay a tribute to their favourite, a road from Madhubani to Mata Chowk has now been renamed as ‘Sushant Singh Rajput road’. Also Read - Prabhas 20 First Look Out: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Upcoming Film Titled Radhe Shyam, Check Their Intense Poster

Calling him a great artist, Mayor Savita Devi said in a live Hindustan report that renaming the road and the Ford Company roundabout is Purnea’s way of paying tribute to Sushant. The stellar actor now has the roundabout rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk, apart from a road after his name in the Bihar district.

Writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Savita Devi also demanded a CBI probe in the actor’s death which Mumbai Police considers a case suicide. Sushant died after allegedly hanging himself at his Bandra home on June 14. According to Mumbai police sources, the actor was reportedly suffering from depression as the cops have found medical papers and anti-depressant pills from his house. However, his fans and family think it was a murder.

Sharing the details of the case, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe stated that no cameras were installed in the actor’s house. “Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police,” stated a post by ANI.