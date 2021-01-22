New Delhi: It’s been more than seven months that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left an irreparable void in all his fans’ hearts. Sushant, who would have turned 35 on Thursday, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. Remembering the late actor, his family, friends and fans flooded social media with throwback pictures and heartfelt posts, marking it as ‘Sushant Day.’ Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Day: Kriti Sanon Remembers SSR With Adorable Post, Says 'Smiling Like Child'

Meanwhile, as a tribute to the actor, Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) Congress councillor on Thursday announced that a stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in south Delhi will soon be named after SSR.

Notably, it was in September 2020 that SDMC’s Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt had moved the proposal to name the road after the actor. The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent the proposal to the civic body’s road naming and renaming committee.

Sharing the news with ANI, Dutt said, “Six months ago I received a request to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has finally been approved. We will soon be inaugurating this street. It is very important to give him the respect he deserves.”

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and had claimed “they have been demanding” to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as Sushant Singh Rajput Marg.

So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory, Dutt had said.

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020 and his death is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With PTI inputs)