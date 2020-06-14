We are yet to let the news of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death sink in and as we carry on penning this story, Mumbai Police is struggling to find a suicide note at the Pavitra Rishta star’s Bandra home where he was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Sunday. The news of his death was broken by his servant who informed the police after entering the house. Also Read - Saina Mirza Pens Heartfelt Post After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says ''You Said we Would Play Tennis Together''

While Sushant’s body has been sent for postmortem, police has contemplated suicide. The shocked and heartbroken fans took to Twitter to quote Sushant’s character Anni’s dialogue from his super-hit film Chhichhore. Ironically, Sushant essayed the role of a father who helps his son beat depression after the latter attempts suicide under the pressure of pursuing engineering. Also Read - Obituary: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput, a Prolific Actor Gone Too Soon

Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user mourned the death by sharing the clip of the iconic scene and wrote, “I still remember this dialogue from Chhichhore.Black heart #sushantsinghrajput (sic)”, another tweeted, “Best line of Chhichhore “Your result doesn’t decide whether you are a loser or not…decides you try” Why??? #SushantSinghRajput (sic)” and yet another shared, “The msg in his last movie chhichhore was “not to commit suicide in any situation” RIP #sushant Singh rajput (sic).” Also Read - From Engineering to Acting: Sushant Singh Rajput Had Scored All India Rank 7 in Engineering Entrance Examination in 2003

You taught us to tackle the depression and suicide thought in #Chhichhore and now you have committed this💔😭 RIP#SushantSinghRajput

Best line of Chhichhore

“Your result doesn’t decide whether you are a loser or not…decides you try”💔😭 Why???💔

#SushantSinghRajput

The msg in his last movie chhichhore was "not to commit suicide in any situation" RIP 🙏💔#sushant Singh rajput

Can’t Believe on this wretched year

2020 means Heart Breaking year #Chhichhore

The Message in his last movie Chhichhore was ” Not to Commit Suicide in any situation” and Now Sushant Singh Rajput Has ended his life today at his bandra Home

Rip Sir #SushantSinghRajput

Sushant Singh Rajput Dialogue From Chhichhore Movie| RIP #SushantSinghRajput

The worst thing apart from being ignorant about mental health is attaching a why to the state of depression when one is loaded with “success”. Let’s start taking mental health seriously. It’s high time.

May Sushant’s soul rest in peace.