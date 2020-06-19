The hashtag #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen kept trending on Twitter on Friday, with fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput demanding that his last movie be released in theatres and not taken directly to OTT. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on Being Her Teacher on Sonchiriya Sets in a Beautiful Poem

This demand by the late actor’s fans comes at a time when a lot of producers are taking the OTT route to release their movies owing to theatres being shut. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Late Actor’s Patna House to Meet Family

Demanding a theatrical release for Sushant’s last film “Dil Bechara”, a fan tagged the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra and tweeted: “#WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen. As this is last movie of our late Actor @itsSSR. it’s heartfelt request not to release it on OTT platform. @CastingChhabra Sir we want it on the Big Screen.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Facebook Post And Profile Pic

“Sushant will always be remembered… missing very badly..and yes #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen,” reads another fan’s tweet.

At the same time, netizens are demanding for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the late actor’s untimely death as they tweet using the hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant.

“He was full of life… He won’t commit suicide.. Surely it’s a planned murder #CBIEnquiryForSushant #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen,” tweeted another user.

“Dil Bechara” was originally slated to hit theatres in May this year. However, the film could not release on time as theatres have been shut following the government’s instructions amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.