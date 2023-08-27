Home

WATCH: Seer Wants Moon To Be Declared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ With Chandrayaan-3 Landing Point As ‘Capital’, Urges Parliament To Pass Resolution

Hindu seer Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said he wants India to declare the Moon as a Hindu Rashtra before other religions with Jihadi mindset lay claim to the lunar surface.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A prominent Hindu seer has urged the BJP-led central government to declare the Moon as a “Hindu Rashtra” (Hindu nation) and also requested the Parliament to pass a resolution to this effect before the lunar surface could be claimed by other countries and religions.

In a video message shared Sunday on X (formerly twitter), All India Hindu Mahasabha National President, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said: “I want India to declare the Moon as a Hindu Rashtra before other religions with Jihadi mindset lay claim to its surface and do jihad there. Parliament should pass a resolution to this effect.”

“Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra from Parliament, “Shiv Shakti Point” should be developed as its capital at the landing place of Chandrayaan 3, so that no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality,” the Hindu seer captioned the video.

In the video, Maharaj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandrayaan-3 landing zone as “Shiv Shakti Point”, which he said should be named as the “capital” of the “Hindu Rashtra” on the Moon.

संसद से चांद को हिंदू सनातन राष्ट्र के रूप में घोषित किया जाए,चंद्रयान 3 के उतरने के स्थान "शिव शक्ति पॉइंट" को उसकी राजधानी के रूप में विकसित हो ,ताकि कोई आतंकी जिहादी मानसिकता का वहा न पहुंच पाए 🌸🙏🌸स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा/ संत महासभा pic.twitter.com/HPbifYFZzX — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) August 27, 2023

“India should lay claim to the Moon and declare it as a Hindu Rashtra before people of other ideologies and countries go there and do the same. These people will spread Islamic and other ideologies, radicalism, and terrorism on the Moon,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj is not a newbie to controversies and has been in the news for his bizarre remarks in the past.

The seer and his outfit held a “gaumutra party” when India was battling the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, while earlier, in 2018, the controversial godman declared that flood victims in Kerala who eat beef should not receive any help.

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander touched down would henceforth be called ‘Shiv Shakti Point’, and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 would be known as ‘Tiranga Point’.

Besides, August 23 would be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’ to mark the day when Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, PM Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

