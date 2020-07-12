The intolerance in India has reached a peak where few bat an eyelid will insignificant people go around giving open rape threats to women especially celebrities but the water reached the heads of many when Shubham Mishra not only used filthy language but casually threatened to rape stand up comedian Agrima Joshua. It came to light when actor Swara Bhasker shared a series of Instagram stories narrating the incident that drew netizens attention to it. Also Read - 'You Had One Job Today': Twitter Points Out as US President Donald Trump FINALLY Wears Face Mask in Public But in Wrong Way Ahead of Elections
In one of her stand up gigs, Agrima had mentioned about how she read of the upcoming Shivaji statue on Quora. As per an article on the website, the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue will have GPS tracker, solar cells and laser rays. While the joke was on the government for splurging hard earned taxpayers money on statues instead of public healthcare amid the pandemic, the joke did not go down will with Instagram influencer Shubham Mishra.
Seated inside a car, Shubham put no filters as he hurled abuses after abuses against Agrima and her mother, in a fragile display of his masculinity which soon bore the brunt of social media wrath. Naming and shaming his filthy behaviour, many on social media including celebrities Swara Bhasker, Kunal Kamra and Mallika Dua urged Mumbai and Gujarat Police to take strict action against him.
National Commission for Women took Kunal Kamra’s complaint into consideration and tweeted, “Keeping in line with #NCW’s commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video (sic)”
The Habitat that hosted Agrima’s gigs was vandalised too which made the the comedian apologise while none came from Shubham.