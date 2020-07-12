The intolerance in India has reached a peak where few bat an eyelid will insignificant people go around giving open rape threats to women especially celebrities but the water reached the heads of many when Shubham Mishra not only used filthy language but casually threatened to rape stand up comedian Agrima Joshua. It came to light when actor Swara Bhasker shared a series of Instagram stories narrating the incident that drew netizens attention to it. Also Read - 'You Had One Job Today': Twitter Points Out as US President Donald Trump FINALLY Wears Face Mask in Public But in Wrong Way Ahead of Elections

In one of her stand up gigs, Agrima had mentioned about how she read of the upcoming Shivaji statue on Quora. As per an article on the website, the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue will have GPS tracker, solar cells and laser rays. While the joke was on the government for splurging hard earned taxpayers money on statues instead of public healthcare amid the pandemic, the joke did not go down will with Instagram influencer Shubham Mishra.

Seated inside a car, Shubham put no filters as he hurled abuses after abuses against Agrima and her mother, in a fragile display of his masculinity which soon bore the brunt of social media wrath. Naming and shaming his filthy behaviour, many on social media including celebrities Swara Bhasker, Kunal Kamra and Mallika Dua urged Mumbai and Gujarat Police to take strict action against him.

National Commission for Women took Kunal Kamra’s complaint into consideration and tweeted, “Keeping in line with #NCW’s commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video (sic)”

Keeping in line with #NCW‘s commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video.@kunalkamra88 @SaketGokhale https://t.co/6zfr6IEbyX — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 11, 2020

Check out netizen’s anger against Shubham here:

Sir Instagram influencer by name Shubham Mishra/ Badass Shubham in video posted on @instagram threatened publicly 2 rape #AgrimaJoshua & has incited other men to do same. As a woman living in Maharashtra I feel unsafe that an admitted rapist is roaming free! Pls look into it 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Qx42e9932j — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down… pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

With the amount of people tweeting, tagging, putting up stories about Shubham Mishra, why hasn’t the @MumbaiPolice put out a statement saying they’re looking into the matter? It’s not possible they haven’t seen it. It’s a violent rape threat. How is it not on their radar? — Andre Borges (@borges) July 12, 2020

Amplifying this so that everyone knows this Sanskaari Boy’s face and knows who he is. His name is Shubham Mishra and he has close to 300K Subscribers on Youtube. (TRIGGER WARNING: Abusive language, rape threats and racist remarks) https://t.co/7JBalfzumW pic.twitter.com/wLADs4asdB — 독특한 meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 12, 2020

Strictest of action is a must against criminal Shubham Mishra, Gave rape threats to a women for a 2 years old video that she had already apologised for. His sudden trend to abuse the women in public domain & on social network is a crime @Vadcitypolice. @GujaratPolice @dgpgujarat — Digvijaysinh D Solanki (@BallardDadu) July 11, 2020

The content of Agrima’s act is legal. Not only was the joke NOT about Shivaji, but also no law in the country requires you to “respect” a historical figure. The content of Mishra’s video, with rape threats is illegal. Prosecute Shubham Mishra, @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/asxceK1qeI — Anticipatory Bhel 🇮🇳 (@BombayVakeel) July 12, 2020

Pretty famous YouTuber, Shubham Mishra (297K subscribers) openly threatens Agrima Joshua that he will rape her because in a stand up comedy video that was shot 2 years ago, she mocked people of quora defending the construction of Raje’s statue.@mumbaikkar @mybmc #amitabhbacchan pic.twitter.com/yePuzRtBak — Arsh (@arshhhh28) July 11, 2020

Bringing the attached video to your urgent notice @Vadcitypolice. This criminal’s name is Shubham Mishra. The safety & life of a woman is at stake. Appeal for urgent action. @GujaratPolice @dgpgujarat @narendramodi https://t.co/NU0UgoUcoy — R. Brahma Narayan (@brahma4tweet) July 11, 2020

The Habitat that hosted Agrima’s gigs was vandalised too which made the the comedian apologise while none came from Shubham.