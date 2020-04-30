Stockholm: Governments all over the world are trying their best to keep their citizens indoors to help flatten the curve of coronavirus, however there are still many people who are not paying heed to the orders. To deter such people, drastic measures have to be taken and rightly so! Also Read - Can Controversial 'Herd Immunity', Sweden's Unusual Approach to Beat COVID-19, Actually Save us From The Deadly Virus?

In one such example, the southern Swedish city of Lund is now spreading stinking chicken manure on the grounds of a central park to discourage a public celebration on Thursday. The measure was taken in the wake of a traditional festival called Valborg, a spontaneous fest that marks the arrival of spring, which sees the gathering of a large number of people.

Traditionally a big festive day among Swedish students and youth, around 30,000 people from different parts of Sweden, mostly students from Lund University, have in previous years gathered to the Stadspark to celebrate Valborg or Walpurgis night.

Gustav Lindblad from Lund’s environmental committee tells Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan that “we get the opportunity of fertilizing the lawns in the park and, at the same time, it will stink and it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park.”

Other local officials also said the initiative would help prevent Lund from turning into a coronavirus epicenter on Walpurgis Night, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Sweden has maintained relatively relaxed approach to public restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the government is strongly urging citizens to practice proper social distancing.

Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has confirmed 19,621 coronavirus cases and 2,355 deaths.

(With Agency inputs)