Setting an example for others, Swedish princess Sofia Hellqvis has started working at a hospital after vowing to help her country fight the deadly coronavirus. The 35-year-old princess joined the Sophiahemmet Hospital on Thursday as she was pictured in scrubs next to a few other members of staff at the facility before starting her shift.

The royal princess joined the hospital after undergoing an an intensive three-day training at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, where she is an honorary chair member.

Here is the picture from her first day:

Her volunteer works at the hospital include, assisting non-medical tasks such as disinfecting equipment, helping out in the kitchen and cleaning at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

The Royal Court said in a statement said, “In the crisis, we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.”

She won’t be working directly with patients, but rather supporting doctors and nurses through kitchen shifts, disinfecting instruments and cleaning, Pia Hultkrantz, spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital, said.

Here are some other pictures from her first day:

Notably, Princess Sofia was a model before marrying Prince Carl Philip, son of King Carl Gustaf and fourth in line to the throne, in 2015. They have two young boys, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.