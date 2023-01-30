Home

Viral

When Christen Met Pawan: Swedish Woman Flies To India To Marry UP Man She Met On Facebook; See Pics

When Christen Met Pawan: Swedish Woman Flies To India To Marry UP Man She Met On Facebook; See Pics

The couple became Facebook friends in 2012, staying connected over phone and video calls. Pawan had also reportedly met Christen at Agra a year ago. After visiting the Taj Mahal together, they decided to tie the knot.

When Christen Met Pawan: Swedish Woman Flies To India To Marry UP Man She Met On Facebook; See Pics

Viral Video: There is a famous saying: “Love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance. It has a sole intention of bringing people together to a time called forever.” Something similar was experienced by the people of Etah in Uttar Pradesh when a Swedish woman covered a distance of nearly 6,000 kilometre to marry the love of her life.

Christen Liebert flew to India to marry Pawan Kumar, who she met on Facebook, according to Hindu customs at a school in Etah on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The couple became Facebook friends in 2012, staying connected over phone and video calls. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love. Pawan had also reportedly met Christen at Agra a year ago. After visiting the Taj Mahal together, they decided to tie the knot.

In pictures shared by ANI, Christen was seen decked up in traditional Indian wear and jewellery. The woman reportedly met Pawan ten years ago on Facebook. She also took part in the varmala ceremony and put the garland around her husband’s neck.

Christen said that she loves India and that she was very happy with the marriage, ANI quoted her in a statement.

Video of the adorable couple’s wedding was also shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

Kumar, a B Tech graduate from a Dehradun university, works as an engineer at a firm. His father, Geetam Singh, said that they would be happy if the children were happy. “We totally agree with this marriage,” ANI quoted Geetam.