We are but our stories and this Thursday hands-down belongs to the talent of Sahana, who can play AR Rahman's composed songs on the double keyboard. While that is challenging enough in itself, Sahana who is visually-impaired, grabbed eyeballs online for playing one of Rahman's most complex songs.

Taking the Internet by storm, a viral video shows Sahana seated before two keyboards, magnificently playing Rahman’s original track Thumbi Thullal, from the movie Cobra. Recorded by her mother, the video grossed over 2 lakh views while still going strong.

It was captioned by Sahana’s mother as, “#Sahana tried this Single track #ThumbiThullal from the movie #cobra composed by #ARRahman. #ChiyaanVikram #shreyaghosal #NakulAbhyankar #7ScreenStudio (sic).” Soon it grabbed the music maestro’s attention who retweeted it with a caption that read, “Sweet” and punctuated it with a pink flower emoji.