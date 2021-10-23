London: In what came as a surprise, a 14-year-old boy and his mother were left speechless when they found a love letter hidden under a tile in their Preston, UK home. Reports claim that the love letter was written more than 100 years ago which reveals a passionate extramarital affair.Also Read - International Travel Certificate to Mention Date of Birth of Fully Vaccinated People Flying Abroad | Here's How to Download

As per media reports, the teenage boy was cleaning his room when a television fell to the floor and broke some tiles. While removing the broken pieces, he and his mother were surprised by what appeared to be an old paper that turned out to be the ancient letter.

"While we were cleaning the room, my son said, wouldn't it be fun if we found something hidden, like the deeds to the house?" the woman recalled.

As the handwritten note was not so clear, they could not read it and posted the letter o Facebook group to request help deciphering the text, which was transliterated as: “Honey, my self I would like you to try to come see me every morning. Please, do not tell anyone because it must be a secret only for your ears and mine, because, if someone were to know that you are meeting me and that you are a married woman, there would be problems, so remember that dear. “

In the love letter, the man, whose surname read as Habgood or Halgood, told his married lover how much he yearned to see her every midnight.

After finding the letter, the teenager boy and his mother were delighted – and said they thought it was “very sweet.”

Even though the letter isn’t dated, but they were told that the house was built in 1917. As the mother and son moved in this May, hence they have less idea about previous tenants. However, after asking around on Facebook, people pointed out the size of the paper and the handwriting suggested it could have been from the 1920s.