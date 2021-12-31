Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, celebrated his 84th birthday on December 28. He got tonnes of wishes from netizens and prominent personalities. A young employee got a cupcake for the businessman and a video of their little celebration is going viral on social media.Also Read - Happy Birthday! Ratan Tata Turns 84. 5 Quotes By Philanthropist To Inspire You

The video was shared by the business development manager of Tata Motor Finance, Vaibhav Bhoir, on LinkedIn. "Simplicity! Nation's pride and inspiration to all," he wrote in the caption. The video shows Ratan Tata blowing out candles on a small cupcake. The video also shows Shantanu Naidu, the deputy general manager of RNT Associates, feeding a piece of the cupcake to Ratan Tata.

The duo shares a sweet mentor-protégé relationship. Shantanu earned himself a job three years ago at the Tata Group after being noticed by Ratan Tata himself. Since then, Shantanu's fondness for the businessman has been quite evident.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG enterprises, re-shared the clip on his Twitter. "A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday," he tweeted. Emotional background music from the animated film 'Up' can be heard playing in the background.

