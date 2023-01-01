Swiggy Delivered 3.5 Lakh Biryanis, 2.5 Lakh Pizzas on New Year

As per a poll conducted by the company on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.

New Delhi: This New Year’s Eve, Biryani was the most savoured dish across the nation and was followed by pizza, as per food delivery app Swiggy. The food delivery platform delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and by 10.25 PM the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, said company sources.

The app delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 PM on Saturday.

Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two Biriyanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand.

“@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them,” Swiggy said in another tweet.

It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday. About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year’s Eve by 9.18 PM.

Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it ‘6969’ and it can say “nice”.

“The party is already off to a fast start – we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush,” Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.