Viral News: The House of the Dragon series, a prequel to Game of Thrones, made its debut Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week and social media is going gaga over the new series. Well, if you are particularly fascinated by Dragons, you will be glad to know dragons are also coming your way, thanks to Swiggy! As a promotion for the new show, Swiggy has changed its usual icon of a man on a motorcycle on its delivery tracking interface to that of a dragon. Swiggy has replaced its usual guy on a motorbike icon with a dragon on the order tracking screen that hints at delivery partners’ ETA.Also Read - Tamil Vegetarian Shocked to Find Chicken Pieces In His Gobi Manchurian, Slams Swiggy | See Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

Once you place your food order on Swiggy, you won’t see the standard delivery partner on the tracking app but a DRAGON! The food delivery service also greets its users with the tagline, “Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way.” Users loved the creative marketing and shared screenshots.

“Yep ordered some food today and saw this. The only question is why is the dragon following traffic laws and only flying over a road?” “Full swing promotion,” commented one user.

See some tweets:

Swiggy marketing House of the Dragon is super cool, amazing touches! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/gGa9DD347c — DhruvFaria (@Dhruv_Faria) August 23, 2022

Swiggy makes it interesting with House of Dragons theme pic.twitter.com/DPVAQdjXz8 — HaRLeY QUiNN (@GeeThatsMee666) August 23, 2022

Y’all, my @Swiggy delivery executive is a dragon. Some creative promotions be happening for the @HouseofDragon. Brb, time to binge. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4UiZySLGz4 — Annapoorna P K (she/her) (@hippo_campy) August 23, 2022