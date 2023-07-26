Home

Viral

Swiggy Instamart’s Creative Resignation Letter Wins Over The Internet

Swiggy Instamart’s Creative Resignation Letter Wins Over The Internet

Swiggy Instamart's resignation letter can best be described in the words, "If UNO, UNO." The delivery aggregator has been earning praise for its creative post.

The post has garnered over 90,000 views. (Credits: Twitter)

Food delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy are known both for their ability to fulfil customer demands in the least amount of time and their social media game. Be it wishing MS Dhoni in style on his birthday, celebrating their delivery executive or just sharing something humorous, these accounts never fail to make everyone’s day. Now, Swiggy has once again hit it out of the park with a post on how to write the perfect resignation letter. The note has left people in splits. Shared on microblogging site X (earlier known as Twitter), the post has garnered over 90,000 views.

Trending Now

Swiggy’s Creative Resignation Letter

Using the names of products found on its Instamart service, Swiggy wrote what can be called one of the most creative resignation letters you will ever see. As the app said in the note, “If UNO, UNO.” Without giving away more about the note, let’s just say it’s a five-star example of their ingenious social media content. “How to quit your job using Instamart,” the note read. Take a look at Swiggy’s special message.

You may like to read

how to quit your job using Instamart 🚶‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CyhSDyvWaq — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 24, 2023

How People Reacted

People were very impressed by Swiggy’s hilarious approach. “Last line was the best. If UNO UNO,” a comment read.

Last line was best. If uno uno 😭🤣🤣 — Priya 🌵 (@patanahibro) July 25, 2023

“Creativity out of the box,” wrote a user.

Creativity out of the box — kumar (@ok_cheers_) July 24, 2023

One person wondered when UNO began to be sold on Swiggy.

UNO kab se milne laga @swiggy par? — Karan Pandey (@karanpandey) July 25, 2023

Some people caught on to the idea. “I hope you were more KINDER so that I could have more JOY,” an individual remarked.

I hope you were more KINDER so that I could have more JOY — Neha Shah (@NehaSha88680058) July 25, 2023

Swiggy’s Viral Posts

Earlier, Swiggy Instamart had grabbed attention when it replied to a user who was confused about masoor dal. The man had confessed his confusion regarding the different types of lentils, so much so that his mother had given him a sample of the dal she wanted from the store. Responding to the message, Swiggy Instamart wrote, “Bro just say orange dal how hard is it,” followed by some crying emojis.

bro just say orange dal how hard is it 😭😭 https://t.co/LRO6Iwcevy — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 20, 2023

Not just this, the delivery app had hopped on to the Barbie vs Oppenheimer trend with a slew of funny posts.

Barbie gf Oppenheimer bf pic.twitter.com/TVi63hgQTD — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 17, 2023

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on July 21. The films have been minting money at the box office, not just in the US, but also in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES