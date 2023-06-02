Home

‘More Than 22 Players..’: Swiggy Sells 2,423 Condoms During IPL 2023 Final; Receives Witty Response

All cricket lovers were glued to their television screens on the night of May 29, witnessing a historic match where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) raised the glittering IPL 2023 trophy after defeating the Gujarat Titans in an exhilarating and suspense-filled match.

However, the match was not without its interruptions, as rains disrupted play, adding to the stress and excitement of the fans. As the Gujarat Titans and CSK waited for the weather to clear, fans took to social media to express their anticipation. During this thrilling match, various humorous posts started circulating on social media platforms.

Among the funny and witty posts, one that stood out and grabbed everyone’s attention was a post by Swiggy, the online food delivery app known for its humorous content. Seizing the opportunity, Swiggy showcased its humorous side in a bold and unconventional manner by taking to Twitter and sharing an interesting data point that nobody could ignore. Swiggy wrote, “2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight [sic] @DurexIndia.”

Check the Tweet here.

2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight 👀 @DurexIndia — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

The tweet immediately caught the attention of netizens and went viral on social media platforms. The catchy post prompted Twitter users to respond with their own thoughts and witty comments, some even challenging Swiggy’s creativity and wit.

“No matter how many players play, at least they are playing safe,” wrote one Twitter user. Another person humorously commented, “Singles crying in the corner after looking at the stats.” A third user remarked, “Half of them are not playing, but most probably getting played out, read this again.” Yet another user expressed, “Was told there would be discretion for this.”

Since being shared, the cheeky tweet has accumulated over 974k views and received more than 10k likes.

Shifting the focus to the exciting match itself, the MS Dhoni-led CSK clinched the IPL 2023 trophy, leaving fans and players overwhelmed with joy.

So, what are your thoughts on Swiggy’s cheeky post?

