They say winners never quit and quitters never win and proving the idiom this mid-week is former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez who dance video is currently going viral, weeks after getting her leg amputated. Daniella had reportedly undergone a surgery to remove a lump from her abdomen last month.

Celebrity news website Hola reported how she during the routine surgery she suffered certain complications which led doctors to amputate the lower half of her leg so as to avoid further health issues. Far from being bogged down, the dance lover could not be stopped from grooving to her favourite songs and setting the Internet on fire.

A recent video update on her Instagram handle features her dancing to Elvis Crespo’s Besos de Coral with her brother Ricki Alvarez at her residence. Grooving enthusiastically, Daniella won the Internet’s heart with her high spirits.

The video was captioned in Spanish and roughly translates to, “Swinging around life with my favourite partner, Ricki Alvarez. Difficulties don’t matter! We must be resilient in life.”

Super impressed, fans flooded the comments section with appreciation and love as they took a leaf out of Daniella’s book of perseverance. The diva will soon be getting a prosthetic limb in the future.