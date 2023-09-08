Home

Swipe Left or Right? This Man’s Dating Story Leaves Internet Divided

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral like wildfire. While many made fun of the story, there were some who backlashed the doctor and called it 'unethical' to go on a date with a patient.

The tweet was shared by an X user named ‘Pinacolada’. (Representative Image)

Dating apps have become one of the most popular forms of finding a romantic connection in today’s digital-centric world, all from the comfort of your couch. People worldwide are connecting and finding love with the advent of dating apps and social media platforms. This style is only gaining more momentum with the passing time, but at the end, all that matters is whether you have connected with the right person or not. Similarly, a now-viral tweet has taken the internet by storm. The tweet features a man’s dating story with his patient, which has left people divided online. Some slammed the doctor for being unethical, while others were impressed.

The Viral ‘Dating Story’ Tweet

A post is currently going viral on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). A user, named ‘Pinacolada’ took to the microblogging site and elaborated how he matched with a girl on the dating app Bumble, later conducted an operation on her and finally went on a date with that lady. He wrote, “So, I matched with this girl on Bumble, she had an irregular menses and came to me for consultation. We found out large fibroid and then I operated on her. 2 months post operation. We went on a date today.”

Have a look at the tweet below:

So I matched with this girl on bumble, she had an irregular menses and came to me for consultation,we found out large fibroid and then I operated on her. 2 months post op. We went on date today😄 — 🩺 (@Pinacodalda) September 7, 2023

Here’s How X Users Reacted To The Story

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral like wildfire, and users chimed in to the comment section and flooded it with a plethora of comments. While many made fun of the story, others were stunned by this exceptional dating story. There were also some who slammed the doctor and called it “unethical” to go on a date with a patient.

An ‘X’ user wrote, “It is unethical to date a patient”.

It is unethical to date a patient. — MGTOW (@MGTOWNINJAMRA) September 7, 2023

Another person commented, “The ability to compartmentalise profession and personal life, that’s impressive.”

Another individual’s comment read, “Pros of being a doctor!”

Pros of being a doctor! — Z I K R A🦋 (@DrZikraaa) September 7, 2023

“I’ve counselled 2 NEET UG aspirants on bumble till now,” an X user shared.

I’ve counselled 2 neetug aspirants on bumble till now 😂😂😂 — Kushagra Garg कुशाग्र गर्ग (@theKushagraGarg) September 7, 2023

“Wah. Hope it was a good date! You earned the date,” wrote a person.

Wah. Hope it was a good date! You earned the date. 😀 — Radha 🪷 (@SheIsTheFire) September 7, 2023

What are your views on this unique dating story?

