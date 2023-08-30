Swiss Airlines Cabin Crew’s Life-Threatening Dance Atop Plane Wing Goes Viral

Home

Swiss Airlines Cabin Crew Dance And Pose For Photoshoot Atop Plane Wing, Video Goes Viral

The viral incident happened while the aircraft was parked at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport. It showcases three crew members dancing and doing bizarre picture shoots onto Boeing 777 aircraft wings.

Boeing 777 aircraft was parked in Buenos Aires Argentina waiting for its next flight. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The never-ending quest to have the ultimate shot for social media has reached an all-time high. Netizens are doing the silliest thing to be at the centre of attraction on the internet. In one such effort, the cabin crew of Swiss International Airlines has been facing massive backlash. A video has recently taken the internet by storm after the airlines crew were caught on camera publicly posing and dancing on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft. The incident occurred when a Boeing 777 aircraft was parked in Buenos Aires Argentina waiting for its next flight. Reports suggest that following the incident, the Swiss airlines has initiated an internal investigation that has drawn the ire of the airline’s management. The now-viral footage was filmed by a passenger who was waiting in the airport terminal.

The Life-Threatening Viral Video

The incident happened while the aircraft was parked at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Argentina waiting for its flight to Brazil. The video showcases three crew members unlocking the over-wing exit of the aircraft, dancing and doing a bizarre picture shoot onto the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft. A female attendant can be seen dancing on the aircraft’s wing. Later, she is joined by a male colleague. Subsequently, a second man, who seems to be a senior cabin chief, came in to strike bodybuilding poses.

Meanwhile, the clip also displays two ground crew members by the side of the plane posing for pictures in front of the aircraft’s engine.

Watch the video below:

Moment air hostesses for #Swiss International Air Lines are caught on camera posing for selfies as they dance on wing of Boeing 777 in #BuenosAires, #Argentina pic.twitter.com/9lCwCrjVRA — Hans Solo (@thandojo) August 27, 2023

Here’s What Swiss Airlines Have To Say About The Incident

After the tomfoolery video went viral, Swiss Airlines addressed the incident. The Sun quoted the airline as saying, “What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening.” It is important to note that the wing of the aircraft holds several vital elements like the engine, flaps, and others. Hence, stepping on the wing can damage the aircraft and cause a major accident. Additionally, some areas have labels warning not to step on them.

Airline’s spokesperson Michael Pelzer said that ‘this behaviour will not be tolerated’ and added, “The wings of the Boeing 777 aircraft are about five meters (16.4 feet) high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating. This behavior of the employees in the video will not be tolerated. Neither it corresponds to our security requirements nor does it reflect the high level of professionalism of our employees.”

