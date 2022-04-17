New Delhi: Masturbation is an act that is as natural and common as the air around us. But as they say that the excess of anything could prove to be detrimental, this act of sexual gratification by self or a partner or partners is no different.Also Read - Petition To Expel 'Putin's girlfriend' From Switzerland Gains Traction With Over 56K Signatures

One such case has been reported from Switzerland where a 20-year-old man had to be rushed to Cantonal Hospital in Winterthur after he suffered a rare lung injury while masturbating and had to spend days in the hospital, reports The Independent.

The young man complained of a "sudden onset of sharp chest pain followed by shortness of breath while lying in bed masturbating", according to a study published in the May issue of the medical journal Radiology Case Reports.

The doctors, upon examining him found that the patient’s face had swollen and distinct “cracking noises” could be heard when he breathed in and out. Also, his case history showed that he suffered from mild asthma.

According to a medical case report published in Radiology Case Reports, the unnamed male was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath and crunching pain throughout his body.

Doctors diagnosed him with ‘spontaneous’ pneumomediastinum (SPM), which sees air leak from the lung and become lodged in the ribcage. In his case, the trapped air had spread around his body and even up to his skull. In more extreme cases, it can cause a collapsed lung.

An X-ray of the patient’s chest revealed that he had a rare condition called pneumomediastinum, or when the air circulating through the respiratory system ends up escaping into the space in the chest between the two lungs. The man’s air sacs were also damaged and he required high doses of oxygen.

Pneumomediastinum can be caused by physical trauma to the lungs or oesophagus. It can also spontaneously arise when a sudden increase in pressure within the chest cavity causes a tear in certain lung membranes, allowing air to leak out.

This kind of injury is more likely to happen in young men and known triggers include an acute asthma attack, strenuous exercise, or violent vomiting.

Doctors put the man in the intensive care unit for observation, and he was given antibiotics to ease his chest pain. Fortunately, he made a swift recovery and was discharged after four days.

In the report, doctors noted that this case of pneumomediastinum was unusual as the injury was brought on by masturbation, which was previously unheard of.

(With agency inputs)