A new device for assisted suicide, which is allowed in Switzerland, has passed a legal review and can now operate in the country. The 'Sarco' machines, which are being called 'suicide pods', are 3D-printed capsules that flood their interior with nitrogen and reduce oxygen to help people die.

According to a report by Swiss Info, the coffin-like Sarco capsule should be ready for operation in Switzerland in 2022. It was prototyped in the Netherlands by Dr. Philip Nitschke. While assisted suicide's approach in Switzerland requires the ingestion of liquid sodium pentobarbital, Sarco machines can provide a peaceful death without using controlled substances.

Dr Nitschke told Swiss Info that the capsule is activated from the inside and can be towed to a location that the person wishes to die in, such as an outdoor setting or the premises of an assisted-suicide organisation.

Once activated, the capsule floods its interior with nitrogen and rapidly reduces oxygen, causing the person to lose consciousness and, ultimately, die without choking or panicking, he added. The entire process takes about a minute.

“The benefit for the person who uses it is that they don’t have to get any permission, they don’t need some special doctor to try and get a needle in, and they don’t need to get difficult drugs to obtain,” Dr Nitschke said in a Sarco demonstration last year.